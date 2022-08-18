Man accused of hitting woman with car during road rage fight in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of hitting a woman with his car during a road rage incident in the Spring area has been arrested.

Michael Martin, 61, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Harris County Pct. 4 deputies responded to the 2800 block of Birnamwood Boulevard on Wednesday in response to a road rage call, according to Constable Mark Herman.

Investigators learned that a man and a woman got out of their vehicles and began to argue.

During the argument, Martin reportedly got back into his vehicle and accelerated toward the woman, striking her.

She sustained minor injuries, Herman said.

Martin was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.