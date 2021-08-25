Driver charged after hitting child with dirt bike near middle school in Spring

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver has been charged with reckless driving after hitting a child near Twin Creeks Middle School in Spring.The accident happened at about 4 p.m. in the 27100 block of Cypresswood Drive.Authorities said the driver was on a dirt bike during dismissal near the school. The child was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.The driver was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.The incident remains under investigation, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office.