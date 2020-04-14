Spring ISD cancels food distribution at school after worker tests positive for COVID-19

ATTENTION: Curbside Meal pickup at Anderson Elementary has been canceled for April 13-17. Please visit one of our 7 other sites: Bailey, Booker, Clark Primary, Claughton, McNabb, Reynolds & Westfield. Food will only be distributed on Mondays and Wednesdays. #StayHealthySpring pic.twitter.com/xhnOt4tF7q — Spring ISD (@SpringISD) April 13, 2020

Curbside meal pickup at a Spring ISD elementary school has been canceled for this week after an employee who helped with the food distribution tested positive for COVID-19.The district said the employee is a child nutrition worker at Anderson Elementary who had been assisting with meal distribution at the school from April 6 - 9. The worker developed coronavirus-type symptoms over the weekend.In a statement, Spring ISD says it was notified late Sunday that the employee tested positive.According to the district, it immediately canceled the meal distribution at Anderson Elementary. The school is now closed, and cleaning is underway.The district asks that families visit its seven other food sites: Bailey, Booker, Clark Primary, Claughton, McNabb, Reynolds and Westfield. Food will only be distributed on Mondays and Wednesdays.