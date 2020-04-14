coronavirus texas

Spring ISD cancels food distribution at school after worker tests positive for COVID-19

Curbside meal pickup at a Spring ISD elementary school has been canceled for this week after an employee who helped with the food distribution tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said the employee is a child nutrition worker at Anderson Elementary who had been assisting with meal distribution at the school from April 6 - 9. The worker developed coronavirus-type symptoms over the weekend.

In a statement, Spring ISD says it was notified late Sunday that the employee tested positive.

According to the district, it immediately canceled the meal distribution at Anderson Elementary. The school is now closed, and cleaning is underway.

Read the district's full statement:

A Child Nutrition worker who had been assisting with meal distribution at Anderson Elementary last week, April 6 - 9, developed coronavirus-type symptoms over the weekend. We were notified late yesterday that the employee tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as we learned that the worker had symptoms, the district canceled meal distribution at Anderson Elementary and closed down the school so appropriate sanitation efforts can take place. We notified Harris County Public Health, and all workers at that site have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. Although last week there were 12 school sites across the district distributing meals, the district sent a message by phone and email to all parents in Spring ISD out of an abundance of caution.

The district asks that families visit its seven other food sites: Bailey, Booker, Clark Primary, Claughton, McNabb, Reynolds and Westfield. Food will only be distributed on Mondays and Wednesdays.

