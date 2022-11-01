Search is on for suspects after 1 of them allegedly shot by victim's roommate during home invasion

A roommate who was home heard the woman screaming, came out with a pistol to confront the intruders, shooting one of the men in the stomach, deputies said.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was forced into her home in Spring with an AR-15 pointed at her on Halloween night, and now investigators are searching local hospitals to see if they can track down three suspects after one of them was shot by her roommate.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said at about 10:45 p.m., they responded to a home invasion at 24519 Stratton Creek Drive near Cypresswood Drive.

Deputies said a woman was moving her car into the driveway after her boyfriend left. That's when detectives say two men covered head-to-toe got out of a blacked-out car and approached her from behind.

One of the suspects allegedly had an AR-15 rifle and the other man a pistol. The men then forced the woman into her house, according to deputies.

The woman's roommate was home and heard her screams, deputies said. That's when he came out with a pistol to confront the intruders and allegedly shot one of them in the stomach.

HCSO said both suspects and their getaway driver fled.

Thankfully, no one in the house was hurt.

Deputies are still searching for the suspects and are unsure if this was targeted or a random crime of opportunity.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.