Katy Freeway feeder lanes to close Monday night as part of White Oak Bayou Project

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- TxDOT crews will continue construction on the White Oak Bayou elevation project, with several closures beginning Monday, April 21.

The I-10 Katy Freeway westbound frontage road from Studemont Street to Heights Blvd will be closed nightly from 10 p.m., Monday, April 21, to 5 a.m. Friday, May 2.

The closure is part of a $407 million project to elevate part of I-10 at White Oak Bayou.

One of the biggest pieces of the project is that Houston Avenue will run under I-10, so there will be no more Houston Avenue Bridge.

A significant goal of the project is to reduce flooding from major storms that cause the bayou to overflow and spill water onto the freeway.

This area will be under construction through the end of 2028 or early 2029.