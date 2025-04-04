2 Aldine ISD students hit by debris as crews were working to repair roof at school, district says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Aldine ISD says two students were hit by debris as repairs were underway to fix a school's roof.

The district said the incident happened at Reed Academy on Lauder Road Friday morning.

After being hit by the debris, school officials said the students were taken to the nurse, who checked for any injuries but determined no signs of bodily harm.

"Aldine ISD makes it a top priority to ensure students and staff are safe in the classroom and as they maneuver throughout the building.," the district said in a statement.

It's not immediately clear how the debris managed to fall and hit the students.

The district said the parents of those students hit were notified.