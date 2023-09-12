'Enough is enough': Spring Branch ISD protests recapture payment to state, urges for more funding

The Spring Branch ISD board of trustees is waging a battle against the state over so-called recapturing payments after the district says Texas isn't willing to increase the budget.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Spring Branch ISD is sending a stern message to the State of Texas. A flag with the words "Come and Get It" can be seen flying over their administration building after the board of trustees voted unanimously not to send the district's next recapture payment to the state.

Many people know recapturing as Robin Hood, where the state takes extra property tax revenue from school districts that are deemed "property-wealthy" and reallocates it to other districts that are in need of funding.

The goal is to make public education more equitable. However, Spring Branch ISD officials argue that the current formula is outdated and doesn't work for the budget needed to properly serve their students, who are 60% economically disadvantaged.

Trustee John Perez told ABC13 the district is frustrated because while costs continue to rise, the state has not increased the amount of money they're allotted for each student in years. Meanwhile, they see more property tax revenue come in, but Spring Branch ISD doesn't get to keep it.

"We are certainly underfunded at this point. You're going to start seeing some cutting down to the bone, instructional specialists, special education programs, even programs that might impact the operation of some schools," Perez said. "We don't control our revenue. We don't control the dollar per student, the basic allotment that is allocated to us by the state. In 2019, they set it at $6,160. Today, across 18% inflation, it's still $6,160. At some point, enough is enough."

Chandra Villanueva with Every Texan, an organization that supports the concept of recapturing, believes the system is working exactly as intended, but said the issue is that state lawmakers are not investing more money into public education.

"If the legislature wanted schools to be able to do all the things that they're asking of them, (like) pay teachers well and meet all of their standards, we need to look at rising the tide for all ships, and that's increasing the basic allotment recapture," Villanueva said.

Villanueva added, "If a recapture district is struggling and saying they're not able to meet their budgets or give teachers raises, that means every single school district in the state is struggling."

She said this high-stakes standoff for Spring Branch ISD does come with risks of penalties from the state.

"(Texas Education Agency) will come in and annex property from Spring Branch (ISD) and assign it to another school district nearby for taxing purposes to lower their wealth per student," Villanueva explained.

Perez expressed that the board of trustees did not take this decision lightly and believes this is the right move. He would like to see the basic allotment for each student increase by at least $1,000 for their district.

"We didn't march into this vote recklessly. We appreciate comments like, 'Might there be penalties? What are the repercussions?' But the fight's here. The fight's now, and the cannon's been fired," he said. "We're dealing with people's livelihoods, and we're dealing with the futures of our students. We're looking at setting ceilings as opposed to limitless learning and opportunities. We're just not going to take it lying down."

Villanueva anticipates that a special session will be called in October and hopes that the agenda will include a discussion over increasing funding for public education.

"One thing we do know for sure is (Gov. Abbott) is going to be calling for vouchers, which takes money from public schools and gives it to private schools. So, unfortunately, the leadership of the state does not prioritize public education and has done absolutely nothing to support our schools this legislative session," she said. "I think it's time for every Texan across the state to call on their elected officials and ask them to prioritize school funding."

The Texas Education Agency did not respond to requests for comment.

