HISD announces no school closures for 2024-2025 among other details on managing district's budget

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles announced the district's budget details for the upcoming year on Tuesday.

For the 2024-2025 academic year, some schools will be getting more money and programs, but campuses facing dropping numbers will be allocated less funds.

HISD is struggling financially, and the district will continue to struggle next year due to falling enrollment, decreased federal funding, and no increases in state funding.

"The financial position, if nothing significant changes, would get us to a place where our rainy day fund would be too low," Miles said.

Miles said the district plans to fund 130 specialized "New Education System" schools this year, giving more teachers and administrators special stipends.

He said magnet program subsidies will stay the same.

Funding at some non-NES schools will depend on enrollment and attendance this year.

Miles also promises there will be no school closures next year, which might be surprising to some.

"It's not fair to a community to close the school when we haven't tried to improve the instruction, the programming, or supported those schools," Miles said.

Next year, there will be an additional eight days of school, and teachers are getting $2,500 raises.

However, Miles said there will be further cuts at HISD central headquarters.

"It will cost us in other areas. I think it's a good investment," he said.

There will be several meetings from now until June, when the final budget is due.

The district's board of managers will meet for approval on Thursday, where public comment will be allowed.

