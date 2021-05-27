Spring Branch ISD to offer 18 sites across Houston area with free food for children this summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- School districts across southeast Texas are stepping in to feed children in need this summer.Spring Branch ISD is like others who help administer the Summer Food Service Program, which is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.Chris Kamrandt heads the district's child nutrition services."We have 18 sites that we're operating this summer," said Kamrandt. "We do various times. We do breakfast and lunch. We run them in coordination with our summer school program. The community is welcomed to come in and eat with us."Kamrandt said anyone under the age of 18 can get a meal, even if they are not registered in the district.If you're a parent or guardian looking for SFSP sites close to you,. You can also text "Summer Meals" to 97779 or call 1-866-348-6479 to find a site near you.