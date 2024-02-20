Spring Branch ISD facing 'difficult budget decisions' with plans to cut 306 jobs next school year

Spring Branch ISD is cutting hundreds of positions before the upcoming school year, and the superintendent is putting the blame on state leaders.

Spring Branch ISD is cutting hundreds of positions before the upcoming school year, and the superintendent is putting the blame on state leaders.

Spring Branch ISD is cutting hundreds of positions before the upcoming school year, and the superintendent is putting the blame on state leaders.

Spring Branch ISD is cutting hundreds of positions before the upcoming school year, and the superintendent is putting the blame on state leaders.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If your child attends Spring Branch ISD, you could be seeing some big changes in the upcoming year.

The district is cutting 306 positions before the upcoming school year, which means the loss of valuable student programs.

The superintendent blames Texas lawmakers, saying they aren't putting enough money into public schools.

"These difficult budget decisions are the result of the inaction of our state leaders who have prioritized education savings accounts (vouchers) over funding for public education," Superintendent Jennifer Blaine said in a letter to parents.

The district is cutting $35 million from its upcoming budget, which means 71 jobs will be eliminated from school campuses and 144 from district headquarters.

RELATED: Spring Branch ISD votes to close 2 schools and end charter programs to address $35M budget deficit

Spring Branch ISD's board meeting ended with trustees voting to close two schools and end charter programs to address a $35 million budget deficit.

It also means cuts in counseling programs, athletic training, and libraries.

Eyewitness News spoke with librarians who say they were called to district headquarters Friday and told their jobs no longer exist.

District officials haven't said how many of those positions will be eliminated, but there are 42 librarians in the district, and they are concerned those who take over their jobs won't be qualified.

"You want to have the resources available for students to be able to determine the true facts of a case and hear both sides of an issue," Joe Dahlstrom, the former president of the Texas Library Association, explained.

According to Blaine, employees who have been laid off can apply for other roles within the district but are not guaranteed positions.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.