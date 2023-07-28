Homeowner shoots and kills alleged intruder at Spring Branch-area trailer home, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a trailer home in the Spring Branch area after an alleged intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner.

Houston police were called to the trailer home in the 1700 block of Jaquelyn Drive at 7:15 a.m. Friday in response to a shooting.

The caller told dispatchers that someone was trying to break into their trailer.

HPD said someone inside the trailer fired a shot, killing the alleged suspect.

ABC13 crews saw an active police investigation at the scene. Multiple HPD patrol units and the medical examiner were parked between two rows of trailer homes.

