Homeowner shoots and kills alleged intruder at Spring Branch-area trailer home, HPD says

Friday, July 28, 2023 2:44PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a trailer home in the Spring Branch area after an alleged intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner.

Houston police were called to the trailer home in the 1700 block of Jaquelyn Drive at 7:15 a.m. Friday in response to a shooting.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The caller told dispatchers that someone was trying to break into their trailer.

HPD said someone inside the trailer fired a shot, killing the alleged suspect.

ABC13 crews saw an active police investigation at the scene. Multiple HPD patrol units and the medical examiner were parked between two rows of trailer homes.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this post for updates.

