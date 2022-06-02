child shot

Suspect in custody after 7-year-old girl grazed by bullet in Spring Branch, police said

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet at an apartment complex in northwest Houston on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At about 6:55 p.m., the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 1501 Big Bend Drive and found the girl suffering from a bullet graze wound to her right shin, HPD says.

The girl's mother told Eyewitness News that the bullet came from the suspect's apartment window, hit a fence, and then ricocheted to hit her daughter's leg when she was sitting on the stairs.

The 7-year-old victim was treated and released at the apartment complex by Houston Fire Department paramedics, said HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division Detectives.

The girl's mother says the 28-year-old suspect, Jerikalen Jeremy Alexander, returned to the scene and apologized to her and was "remorseful." She says he isn't "a bad guy."

Alexander was arrested and charged for his role in the shooting with a misdemeanor deadly conduct count, HPD said.

Jerikalen Jeremy Alexander, 28, is charged with deadly conduct in the 14th State District Court.



Alexander is a convicted felon for an offense of theft from a person in 2016.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarrestchild injuredshootingsuspect imageschild shot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Uvalde victim awarded highest Girl Scouts honor for risking her life
Abbott issues disaster declaration for Uvalde after school shooting
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
1st Uvalde school shooting victims remembered at funeral visitations
TOP STORIES
Road rage may have led to deadly North Beltway shooting, sheriff says
1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21, White House says
Small chance for a downpour continues
Gunshot victim directs Alvin officers to suspected shooter, police say
Lockdown lifted at Houston ISD's Frank Black Middle School
Dreamers hold hope as DACA lawsuit heads to appeals court
Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
Show More
Cleveland woman missing for nearly 3 weeks needs medicine, police say
Houston rolls out surprising ranking on bike-friendly US cities list
Remains of Fort Bend Co. woman identified in 38-year-old cold case
From anime to baseball and bananas, there's a bunch to do this weekend
Beltway reopens 6 hours after concrete mixer overturned near IAH
More TOP STORIES News