Suspect in custody after 7-year-old girl grazed by bullet in Spring Branch, police said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet at an apartment complex in northwest Houston on Wednesday evening, according to police.At about 6:55 p.m., the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 1501 Big Bend Drive and found the girl suffering from a bullet graze wound to her right shin, HPD says.The girl's mother told Eyewitness News that the bullet came from the suspect's apartment window, hit a fence, and then ricocheted to hit her daughter's leg when she was sitting on the stairs.The 7-year-old victim was treated and released at the apartment complex by Houston Fire Department paramedics, said HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division Detectives.The girl's mother says the 28-year-old suspect, Jerikalen Jeremy Alexander, returned to the scene and apologized to her and was "remorseful." She says he isn't "a bad guy."Alexander was arrested and charged for his role in the shooting with a misdemeanor deadly conduct count, HPD said.Alexander is a convicted felon for an offense of theft from a person in 2016.