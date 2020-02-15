houston roughnecks

What you need to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Roughnecks fans, get prepared for a fun-filled weekend as Houston's XFL team takes on the St. Louis BattleHawks this Sunday. Here's what you need to know:

Kick-off is at 5:04 p.m. at the TDECU Stadium at UH.

There will be many activities for the whole family:
  • Kids Zone: Games and face painting for kids ages 3-12 at Gate 1
  • Food Truck Plaza: Located in the Plaza between the stadium and Cullen Boulevard
  • Tailgating: Located in the designated Blue Lot 9B/9C


Looking for merchandise?
  • Roughnecks merchandise will be available at the rough shed merchandise stand in the Gate 2 plaza and outside of sections 118, 122, 128 and 136 during all Roughnecks home games.
  • Fans can also get their merchandise before game day if they purchase online at xflshop.com


Can I bring a bag to the game?

  • The XFL supports clear bag policies. For information about the size requirement for bags click here.


Looking for a ride?
  • Fans attending Roughnecks games at TDECU Stadium can ride for free on the MetroRail Purple Line on all home game days with their ticket! More information about Metro can be found here.


Click here for other game day information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston roughnecksuniversity of houstonfootballeventssportsxflcommunity
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS
Why Houston was picked to host the XFL Championship Game
Houston officially lands inaugural XFL Championship Game
This Roughnecks star's moving interview made him a top trend
Fans show up big for Roughnecks as they make XFL debut
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Truck with raw sewage rolled over across outbound US 59
10 students sent to hospital after smoke at Mayde Creek JHS
Taco Bell manager shot by ex who stalked her, police say
Whataburger fans get dream wedding at their favorite restaurant
TSU debate coach and his wife reflect on 67 years of marriage
Great weekend, cold rain returns next week
Gospel singer among 2 killed in NE Harris Co. crash
Show More
Smoke and fire: HISD bus incidents by the numbers
Baytown suspect to judge: 'I'm not Jesus Christ'
This major freeway roadwork will slow down your weekend plans
V-DAY SURPRISE: King penguin chick born at Moody Gardens
LA Dodger rips Astros and Altuve after Houston apologizes
More TOP STORIES News