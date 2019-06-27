'EL TRI' IN HOUSTON: Mexico team arrives ahead of Gold Cup match

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5366223" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The first two games of the Gold Cup Quarterfinals will be played inside NRG Stadium.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston is feeling "golden" this week.With NRG Stadium hosting a doubleheader of quarterfinal matches in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday, the teams are arriving in town.The Mexico national team, nicknamed "El Tri," arrived in Houston on Wednesday. ABC13 captured the team's bus arriving in downtown where the squad will call home in the days leading up to Mexico's match with Costa Rica.Mexico is coming off a dominant group stage in which it won all three of its games against Cuba, Canada and Martinique.Midfielder Uriel Antuna led the way for the El Tri with four goals in the group matches. Antuna's goals are just one better than Premier League star, forward Raul Jimenez.NRG Stadium is also hosting a matchup between Canada and Haiti, which will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday. Mexico-Costa Rica is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.The winners of the two matches in Houston advance to the semifinals on July 2 in Glendale, Arizona.