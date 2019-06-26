soccer

Gold Cup games to be played inside NRG Stadium

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Gold Cup quarterfinals are coming to Houston! It started with 16 teams and is now down to eight.

The first two games of the quarterfinals will take place at NRG Stadium on Saturday, June 29. Times for the games are set for 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Haiti and Canada will face off in the first match, with Mexico and Costa Rica set for the second leg. The other four teams in the quarterfinals are still to be determined.

Whoever else advances will play their quarterfinal game in a Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The winner of the two games in Houston will advance to the semifinials on Tuesday, July 2 at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix.

Limited tickets for the games in Houston are still available and can be found here.
