Aug. 31 : at Oklahoma

: at Oklahoma Sept. 7 : Prairie View A&M

: Prairie View A&M Sept. 13 : vs. Washington State (Advocare Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium)

: vs. Washington State (Advocare Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium) Sept. 19 : at Tulane

: at Tulane Sept. 28 : at North Texas

: at North Texas Oct. 12 : Cincinnati

: Cincinnati Oct. 19 : at UConn

: at UConn Oct. 24 : SMU

: SMU Nov. 2 : at UCF

: at UCF Nov. 16 : Memphis

: Memphis Nov. 23 : at Tulsa

: at Tulsa Nov. 30 : Navy

: Navy Dec. 7: The American Championship

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5005833" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> UH officially introduce Dana Holgerson as Cougars football coach

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4995836" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dana Holgorsen to be next UH football head coach

Dana Holgorsen's debut game as the UH Cougars head football coach will have a familiarity with it.On Thursday, the University of Houston revealed the team will travel to the University of Oklahoma to face the Sooners on Aug. 31. OU was one of the four teams that qualified for the College Football Playoff last season.Holgorsen is no stranger to the Sooners, having faced off with Oklahoma during his tenure at West Virginia. Despite seven Big 12 matchups, Holgorsen's Mountaineers have never beaten the Sooners from 2012 to 2018.After Oklahoma, Houston will make its home debut of 2019 against Prairie View A&M on Sept. 7, followed by the Advocare Texas Kickoff Game at NRG Stadium vs. Washington State on Sept. 13.Houston opens its conference slate against Tulane in a road contest that will air Sept. 19 on ESPN. The Cougars wrap up the season on Nov. 30 when they host Navy.