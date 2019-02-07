SPORTS

Houston faces off with Oklahoma to kick off 2019 season

ABC13's Nick Natario speaks to UH students who overall expressed excitement for new Cougars head football coach Dana Holgorsen.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Dana Holgorsen's debut game as the UH Cougars head football coach will have a familiarity with it.

On Thursday, the University of Houston revealed the team will travel to the University of Oklahoma to face the Sooners on Aug. 31. OU was one of the four teams that qualified for the College Football Playoff last season.

Holgorsen is no stranger to the Sooners, having faced off with Oklahoma during his tenure at West Virginia. Despite seven Big 12 matchups, Holgorsen's Mountaineers have never beaten the Sooners from 2012 to 2018.

After Oklahoma, Houston will make its home debut of 2019 against Prairie View A&M on Sept. 7, followed by the Advocare Texas Kickoff Game at NRG Stadium vs. Washington State on Sept. 13.

RELATED: University of Houston football to face their origins in 2019

Houston opens its conference slate against Tulane in a road contest that will air Sept. 19 on ESPN. The Cougars wrap up the season on Nov. 30 when they host Navy.
Here is UH's full 2019 schedule:

  • Aug. 31: at Oklahoma
  • Sept. 7: Prairie View A&M
  • Sept. 13: vs. Washington State (Advocare Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium)
  • Sept. 19: at Tulane
  • Sept. 28: at North Texas
  • Oct. 12: Cincinnati
  • Oct. 19: at UConn
  • Oct. 24: SMU
  • Nov. 2: at UCF
  • Nov. 16: Memphis
  • Nov. 23: at Tulsa
  • Nov. 30: Navy
  • Dec. 7: The American Championship

