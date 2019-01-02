SPORTS

Dana Holgorsen officially signs on as UH head football coach

UH officially introduce Dana Holgerson as Cougars football coach

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"You wanna go win some games? Let's win some games."

With those words, University of Houston ushered in the Dana Holgorsen era for the Cougars football program, drawing on a Power 5 conference coach who is no stranger to the UH culture.

On Wednesday, the Twitter accounts of the UH football team and Tilman Fertitta officially announced Holgorsen as the head football coach of the Cougars.



He is heading to Houston from the West Virginia Mountaineers, taking over for Major Applewhite, who was fired on Sunday.

Under Applewhite, the Cougars finished 8-5 this season after getting embarrassed 70-14 by the Army Black Knights in the Armed Forces Bowl.

This will be a return to the Bayou City for Holgorsen, who was the University of Houston's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during the 2008 and 2009 seasons under Kevin Sumlin.

Holgorsen's contract with UH is reportedly for five years and $20 million.

A news conference to introduce Holgorsen is being scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at TDECU Stadium Club. UH fans are invited to welcome the new coach.

