This is where the Astros hung out ahead of World Series Game 6

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's back to business for the Houston Astros Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park, where they will try to wrap up the World Series with their second championship in three seasons.

But before getting back to work, they've had some free time to spend with their families.

The team returned to Houston overnight Monday after taking all three games against the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

Since then, a few of them have been spotted out and about.

Carlos Correa and fiancée Daniella Rodriguez returned to MD Anderson Cancer Center to celebrate the birthday of young patient Jalen Garcia.

Correa and Rodriguez have become regular visitors of the teen, who goes to the same high school Rodriguez attended in Laredo, Texas.



Pitcher Josh James dined out at the Palm Houston, sharing a photo of his meal to Instagram stories.

Jack Mayfield celebrated Taco Tuesday a day early, treating his family at Blanco Tacos + Tequila.

Other players appeared to soak up their day off at home.

Star Jose Altuve shared that Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt gave him props for all he's done for the city by sending him multiple bottles of wine as part of a good luck gift.

The swag included a note that read in part, "One bottle is for you and your wife to enjoy ... and the other is for celebrating after you bring home another trophy."

And outfielder Josh Reddick, who is also a new dad to twins, let fans know he's just patiently waiting.

Same Josh, same.



