Home sweet home: How the Astros spent their days off in Houston before the World Series

The Astros will face the Washington Nationals Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.
But on Sunday, third baseman Alex Bregman celebrated a birthday. His sister's that is. He shared the moment on his Instagram stories.
Outfielder Jake Marisnick and his girlfriend Britt Perry spent some quality time with their pups Tex and Cal at the Waugh Bridge Bat Colony.
Meanwhile, shortstop Carlos Correa returned to MD Anderson Cancer Center to visit cancer patient Jalen Garcia, a student from Laredo, Texas. Correa dedicated a walk-off solo home run to Garcia in Game 2 of the ALCS.
While Correa was at MD Anderson on Monday, he took the time to visit another patient named Truman.
"Two special kids with such big hearts," Correa said of Truman and Jalen. "Thank you guys for inspiring me! Stay strong and keep fighting!"
New dad Josh Reddick laid low at home with his twin boys, sharing photos of the newborns on Instagram. Reddick and wife Jett welcomed their sons Ryder Blaze and Maverick Joshua on Oct. 2.
Ryder stayed in the hospital a little longer due to breathing problems but has since been released.
First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m.
World Series Game 1 info!— Houston Astros (@astros) October 22, 2019
Roof: CLOSED
Street closures: https://t.co/VjSqgSjjDR
Gates & Street Fest: 4:00pm
First pitch: 7:07pm
Get here early, be loud, wear orange. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/TEtZ6QMriV
