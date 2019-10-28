Houston Astros back home ahead of Game 6 against Washington Nationals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston, your Astros are back in town!After defeating the Washington Nationals 7-1 Sunday, and taking the lead in the Series (3-2), the Houston team landed back on their turf early Monday.On Sunday, the Astros continued their momentum in Game 5, putting them one win away from their second World Series championship in three years.During their arrival, we also spotted third baseman Alex Bregman in the red flannel shirt he wore to all three games in DC - which could be a good luck charm!Game 6 against the Nationals will be held at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The game will start at 7:07 p.m.