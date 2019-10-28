Sports

Houston Astros back home ahead of Game 6 against Washington Nationals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston, your Astros are back in town!

After defeating the Washington Nationals 7-1 Sunday, and taking the lead in the Series (3-2), the Houston team landed back on their turf early Monday.

RELATED: HOT WHEELS: Houston Astros players drive in style

On Sunday, the Astros continued their momentum in Game 5, putting them one win away from their second World Series championship in three years.

During their arrival, we also spotted third baseman Alex Bregman in the red flannel shirt he wore to all three games in DC - which could be a good luck charm!

RELATED: Astros one win from WS championship with 7-1 Game 5 victory

Game 6 against the Nationals will be held at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The game will start at 7:07 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld seriesmlbhouston astros
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros one win from WS championship with Game 5 victory
J.J. Watt announces on Twitter his season is over
O'Brien turns focus on filling big shoes of J.J. Watt
Son of Holocaust survivor wants those to know history of Union Station
Why this could be Gerrit Cole's last game with the Astros
Pleasant Monday with rain returning Tuesday
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
Show More
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
Wrecker driver killed on the job remembered at vigil
Woman allegedly trafficked girls she was hired to protect
Digital Deal of the Day
Car slams into 3 young family members, killing 6-year-old
More TOP STORIES News