SPORTS
espn

Texans donate used turf to C.E. King High School

Sarah Barshop
HOUSTON -- The C.E. King High School football team lost nearly everything when Hurricane Harvey hit Houston a year ago. Now, thanks to the Texans, the team will have a new field to play on this season.

On Monday, the Texans announced that they are donating the turf they played on at NRG Stadium last season to the high school, whose field was flooded and destroyed by Harvey. The team, who had to be bused to a local elementary school for classes last year, lost most of its football equipment in the flood.

"It means a lot to me to play on a field the Texans played on," senior linebacker Rodrick Crumedy said. "I've never even stepped on an NFL field, so stepping on one every day will mean a lot to me."

Several members of the team got to watch Monday's training camp practice from the sideline and meet Texans players on the field after the practice.

"Any time we can reach out to the high schools and help them out in the ways that we do -- we do a great job headed by [Texans president] Jamey Rootes and his crew," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. "They do a great job with community relations and I think the high school football is a big part of that."

Tyrann Mathieu, J.J. Watt, Benardrick McKinney and many others greeted the high school players after practice, taking time to talk to them, sign autographs and pose for pictures. As he signed a mini Texans helmet, cornerback Johnathan Joseph talked to the players about the football, asking players what position they play, when practice starts and the outlook for the team this season.

C.E. King High School football coach Derek Fitzhenry talked about how cool it will be for his players and players on visiting teams to play on the field where Watt once stood, where the Deshaun Watson threw a football and even where the SWAC championship game was held.

"These guys really have come through [the hurricane] really well," Fitzhenry said. "A lot of that stuff is behind us now, and we're excited for this year.

"Maybe that field's got a little magic in it."
Related Topics:
sportsespnjj watthouston texansbenardrick mckinneytyrann mathieujohnathan josephnfldeshaun watson
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Mike D'Antoni says Carmelo Anthony 'better fit' with Rockets than Knicks
Carmelo Anthony officially signs with Rockets
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
Carmelo Anthony signs deal with Rockets
More Sports
Top Stories
Young father killed trying to help stranded motorist
Jury deciding if 'honor killings' father should die
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
Carmelo Anthony officially signs with Rockets
Tickets to Travis Scott's music festival in Houston on sale now
Texas child with autism pinned and handcuffed on camera
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages
Show More
Man killed after argument leads to shooting in parking garage
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Woman's death blamed on infection from a dog lick
Thieves smash church van into CVS Pharmacy and steal ATM
More News