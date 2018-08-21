SPORTS

Texans cheerleader director resigns in face of lawsuits by former squad members

EMBED </>More Videos

BRIEF HISTORY: Texans harassment allegations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Texans cheerleading coach Altovise "Alto" Gary has resigned, a spokesperson for the team confirms. Gary was named in recent lawsuits claiming cheerleaders weren't paid for all their work, and that cheerleaders were ridiculed for the way they looked.

No further comment on Gary's resignation has been offered from the team. There's no immediate word who will lead the current squad.

Attorney Gloria Allred is representing six former cheerleaders in a lawsuit alleging they faced harassment, body shaming and abuse while representing the Texans.

Some cheerleaders have described a "hostile work environment" and told of having their skin pulled back with duct tape.

TIMELINE: Former Texans cheerleaders lawsuit

WATCH: Allred reads statement she wrote to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell
EMBED More News Videos

Gloria Allred joins former Texans cheerleader announcing new allegations



An attorney for the NFL has previously issued a statement: "The NFL agrees that cheerleaders, like all other employees of the clubs, have the right to work in a safe, positive and respectful environment, free from harassment and discrimination and without fear of retaliation."
The attorney also stated, "As you know, however, the league office does not employ cheerleaders or other club employees, nor does it dictate whether clubs have or do not have cheerleaders, nor any aspect of their cheerleader programs."

Here is the full text of the NFL's attorney response to Allred's letter:


EMBED More News Videos

Former Texan cheerleader describes allegations



Earlier this summer, the Texans released a statement saying the organization is proud of the cheerleading program and hundreds of women have enjoyed their experience.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslawsuitharassmentHouston TexanscheerleadingnflHoustonIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ex-Texans cheerleader claims duct tape used to pull back skin
TIMELINE: Former Texans cheerleader lawsuit
SPORTS
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Post Oak Little League team slides in mud after tough loss
Little League WS vs. Texans: How to watch both this weekend
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
More Sports
Top Stories
Bank employee arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Residents escape 2-alarm fire at veterans' home in Midtown
Chris Watts, accused of killing family, appears in court
Plane carrying Post Malone makes emergency landing
Pharmacy heist suspect wanted in multiple states captured in Conroe
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal on campaign finance violations
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Post Oak Little League team slides in mud after tough loss
Show More
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Chris Watts: Wife killed our girls, so I strangled her
More News