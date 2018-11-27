Timeline: 6 former Houston Texans cheerleaders sue team

There are now six former Texans cheerleaders that have come forward with harassment, body shaming or abuse allegations.According to the former cheerleaders, the organization made thousands of dollars on their appearances and paid the cheerleaders almost nothing.The women also allege they were not compensated for the hours spent traveling to distant locations.The Texans say they're making adjustments to make the program enjoyable for everyone.On Nov. 27, Houston Texans cheerleaders welcomed a new coach three months after the resignation of the former long-time coach in the wake of lawsuits.