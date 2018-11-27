SPORTS

Timeline: 6 former Houston Texans cheerleaders sue team

EMBED </>More Videos

BRIEF HISTORY: Texans harassment allegations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There are now six former Texans cheerleaders that have come forward with harassment, body shaming or abuse allegations.

According to the former cheerleaders, the organization made thousands of dollars on their appearances and paid the cheerleaders almost nothing.

The women also allege they were not compensated for the hours spent traveling to distant locations.

The Texans say they're making adjustments to make the program enjoyable for everyone.

On Nov. 27, Houston Texans cheerleaders welcomed a new coach three months after the resignation of the former long-time coach in the wake of lawsuits.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texanscheerleadingsexual harassmentsexual assaultabuseHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
JJ Watt sets date for annual charity classic in 2019
Houston Texans cheerleaders announce new coach
It's Simone Biles Day! Star gymnast receives Houston holiday
James Harden's 54 for naught versus Wiz in historic backcourt duel
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston rappers Ghost and Kenny Lou shot outside Club Onyx
BBQ owner says he was burned by couple using phony bills
It's Simone Biles Day! Star gymnast receives Houston holiday
Mayor visits Lamar HS after student killed near campus
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
JJ Watt sets date for annual charity classic in 2019
Wake up like Beyonce at new themed hostel
Houston Texans cheerleaders announce new coach
Show More
Family hopes new Sandra Bland documentary will inspire change
Stage set for former Pres. Barack Obama's visit to Houston
Gender reveal party sparks 47,000-acre wildfire
J.J. Watt's family was group texting him as he played Monday
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
More News