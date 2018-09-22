“WE HAVE ACCEPTED THE LETTER OF RESIGNATION from the superintendent.” #breaking #Onalaska ISD board meeting concludes pic.twitter.com/wa736acaJO — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) September 22, 2018

#Onalaska ISD board came in, did role call, and voted to discuss superintendent fate in closed session. Residents frustrated. Some leaving to stretch their legs. But they say they’ll be back to hear decision. #abc13 https://t.co/1UPtF6DQ4Q pic.twitter.com/9Y7p4DrdNY — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) September 22, 2018

The superintendent of Onalaska Independent School District has resigned after his controversial comments about Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.During a special school board meeting on Saturday morning, officials confirmed receiving former superintendent Lynn Redden's resignation letter.Redden had been under fire after screenshots surfaced showing a comment he posted on the Houston Chronicle's Facebook page. It read, "You can't count on a black quarterback."The incident began on Monday, when the Chronicle posted a meme on its Facebook page, referencing the final seconds of the Texans' loss to Tennessee, in which Watson held on to the ball.Houstonian Matt Erickson commented on the meme, saying that's why he never watches the "perpetual dumpster fire that is the Houston Texans."That's when Redden replied in a public post, "That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I've seen in the NFL," and "When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback."Reaction from parents in Onalaska was swift."I think he needs to be checked out for that," said Waylon Johnson, a father in the district. "That needs to be addressed. Sounds (racist) to me.""I don't think he needs to be in that position he's in," said Jeremy Watts, another parent and firefighter. "That's why we have to deal with stuff all the time because people make comments like that. It's horrible, it's disgusting."Onalaska ISD posted a response on their Facebook page:Redden told the Houston Chronicle, "I totally regret it."As for Matt Erickson, the man who pointed out Redden's comments, he says the focus should be on the superintendent."I think the parents of those children deserve to know what this guy is saying and he's thinking. I don't care if he deleted the comment, he made the comment," said Erickson.