Dallas Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7058658" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In 2020, it seemed like if you blinked, you could have missed a coach or GM leaving a Houston sports team. The video gives a quick rundown of who has left and who has come in.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Rockets are finalizing a deal to hire Stephen Silas as their new head coach, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.Silas is an assistant under Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle.The Rockets would be Silas' first head coaching gig."Rockets were sold on Silas' offensive ingenuity, his pedigree w/ Rick Carlisle, Steve Clifford and his father, Paul Silas. Silas has coached some remarkable guards in his NBA career, including Luka Doncic, Kemba Walker, Steph Curry. Now he gets to run offense for Harden-Westbrook," Wojnarowski tweeted.Silas' impending hiring is the first major move under new general manager Rafael Stone, who was promoted within the Rockets' front office after longtimeSilas inherits a team led by a superstar backcourt of James Harden and Russell Westbrook.The two former MVPs were in the conversation to challenge for the NBA championship entering the previous season. But Houston could only muster just one playoff series win in the NBA bubble.Silas also inherits a bevy of role players on the roster, including Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker, Robert Covington and Danuel House Jr.Silas is poised to be the 15th different head coach in the franchise's history of more than five decades. He replaces, who chose not to renew his contract at the end of the season.