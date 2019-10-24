Sports

Rockets opener headlined by Russell Westbrook's debut

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rockets basketball is back, and two friends and former teammates are reunited for the first time since 2012.

One of the biggest moves this past summer was the Rockets acquiring Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder and shipping out Chris Paul. Westbrook is four years younger than Paul, hopefully re-opening the Rockets title window after a second-round exit last season.

RELATED: 'I fit right in': Russell Westbrook-era with Houston Rockets begins

Harden and Westbrook are once again teammates and it seems the two haven't left each other's side since the blockbuster trade over the summer.



The expected starting lineup for the Rockets is Harden, Westbrook, Danuel House, P.J. Tucker and Clint Capela.

The Milwaukee Bucks had the best record in the NBA last season (60-22), and are the first opponent for the Rockets this season. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, also known as the "Greek Freak," won the 2019 NBA MVP over Harden.

Last season left a bitter taste in the Rockets mouth with yet another postseason loss at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. Harden said post-game after their defeat that he knew exactly what needed to be done within the organization.
