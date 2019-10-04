Downtown restaurants to see more business during Astros' playoff run

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Astros prepare for the American League Division Series, businesses near Minute Maid Park are also getting ready."We're going to have about 40,000 raving fans running by the restaurant," said Joel Barker, Managing Partner of eatery Osso & Krystalla and Italian fine dining restaurant Potente.It's hard not to catch playoff fever when you're across the street from the stadium.Inside Osso and Krystalla, staff is adorn in Astros attire and down the street at Irma's Southwest, new menus are rolling out."Creating our new special menu for the playoffs," said Irma's Southwest manager Janet Montez. "Wild game!"RELATED:Both Irma locations, which flank the Minute Maid Park area, are busy putting away extra margarita glasses, stacking new arrivals of plates and getting their employees ready."Definitely staffing, definitely staffing getting everybody in," said Montez.At Potente they're paying attention to every little detail."Whether it's light bulbs or cleaning the restaurant, you have to be ready to rock and roll," Barker said.Planning ahead is everything because these restaurants can double or even triple their business from just a single home playoff game."This should be big for us, this should help out our business a lot," said Barker."Our new location, here at 1475 Texas. We've been here almost a year in November, so it's our first playoff, hopefully our first World Series," Montez said.These restaurants plan to open up early and close late, letting fans enjoy the jubilee of downtown filled with blue and orange."Get here early, get here early," advises Barker for fans who plan to head downtown for the Friday and Saturday match-ups against the Tampa Bay Rays.