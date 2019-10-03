Sports

What to know before heading to the Astros postseason game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros are putting out the call to turn Houston orange, as the team embarks on the postseason, starting with a homestand Friday and Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays.



A postseason street festival will be held begining at 10 a.m. Friday outside of Minute Maid Park before Friday afternoon's game.

A festival will also be held before Saturday's game. The event includes live music, food trucks, photo booths and games, though a ticket to the game is required for entry.

The team store at the park is stocked with postseason merchandise, including an orange T-shirt with the message, "October Reign," and ball caps that read "Take It Back," referring to the World Series title.

Orange rally towels will be given to fans at each of the games, but the Astros are warning fans about traffic around Minute Maid Park, which, as expected, will be congested on both days.

