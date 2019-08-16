One of the largest BMX bike parks in the country opens in Houston today

Friday afternoon, the $25 million Rockstar Energy Bike Park on Kuykendahl near I-45 will finally open.
The bike park is part of a 30-acre complex that includes the North Houston Skate Park, the biggest free skate park in the nation.
Cool Spaces: America's largest skate park
The North Houston Development Corporation, which funded the project, broke ground on the area in 2016. The complex will have 11 attractions, including a BMX track, a BMX Super Cross track, a street-riding plaza, multi-skills trails, a track for kids, a performance pavilion and more
The park will be open to bikers of all skill levels. It will host the 2020 UCI BMX World Championships in May.
The park can seat 3,500 spectators.
Families who want to head out there can also play at Dylan Park, which was designed for children with all types of abilities.
The bike park is free, however there's a fee for the BMX track.
Mayor Sylvester Turner will cut the ribbon at the grand opening starting at 2 p.m. Friday. The park opens to the public at 4 p.m.
