Biggest skateboard vert ramp in Texas built in a northwest Houston backyard

A group of skateboarders were up to the challenge when they built a covered ramp in a backyard in northwest Houston.
"The ramp is 13 feet tall, 60 feet wide. It's got two feet of vert. Roll-ins are 18 feet tall and there's a 5-foot channel, so people can do tricks on it," said owner Scott Arnebold. "It's surreal. At this stage, I still can't believe that we made it happen."
Arnebold and his friends spent three years and close to $100,000 building the ramp.
"There were days we'd be out here at six in the morning before work," he explained. "We have full-time jobs too, so, it was pretty much working our jobs, then another 40 to 50 hours a week on this."
For now, the ramp is invitation only. If you'd like to check it out yourself, you can contact the owner.
Instagram: @houstonvertramp
Email: skate@houstonvertramp.com
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.