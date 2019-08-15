Biggest skateboard vert ramp in Texas built in a northwest Houston backyard

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Could you be living near the biggest skateboard vert ramp in all of Texas?

A group of skateboarders were up to the challenge when they built a covered ramp in a backyard in northwest Houston.

"The ramp is 13 feet tall, 60 feet wide. It's got two feet of vert. Roll-ins are 18 feet tall and there's a 5-foot channel, so people can do tricks on it," said owner Scott Arnebold. "It's surreal. At this stage, I still can't believe that we made it happen."

Arnebold and his friends spent three years and close to $100,000 building the ramp.

"There were days we'd be out here at six in the morning before work," he explained. "We have full-time jobs too, so, it was pretty much working our jobs, then another 40 to 50 hours a week on this."



For now, the ramp is invitation only. If you'd like to check it out yourself, you can contact the owner.

Instagram: @houstonvertramp
Email: skate@houstonvertramp.com

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21 HISD schools receive "F" from Texas Education Agency
School ratings: What grade did the TEA give your district?
New laws in Texas that will go into effect on Sept. 1
Family hides in business as armed robbers target armored truck
Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane skids off runway, catches fire
18-year-old mom charged after toddler killed by vehicle
New at Texans home games: $5 'Touchdown deals' and new bites
Show More
Katy residents witness spectacular glacial bridge collapse
JJ Watt and double amputee QB toss football at Texans camp
Panic erupts as suspects rob bank at Gallery Furniture
Bystanders help save man's life after workers hit by lightning
THE 60: This Texas college has the best value, report says
More TOP STORIES News