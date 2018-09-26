SPORTS

Owner of decked out Astros-themed car wants to surprise young fan scolded in viral video

EMBED </>More Videos

Roc Borjas decked out his new Vanderhall to support the Astros right before the playoffs.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An 8-year-old Astros fan named Chloe has gotten the support of players and fellow fans ever since video of her being shushed at a game went viral.

The girl has a rare disorder that makes it harder for her to control her emotions.

While Astros players and sponsors have express support and offered trinkets to her, another fan who owns some hot wheels wants to give her the ride of her life in his tricked out, Astros-themed vehicle.

Roc Borjas tells Eyewitness News that he wants to surprise the girl in his 2018 Vanderhall Venice.

Last week, Borjas showed off his new vehicle with the championship wrapping. His kids gave him the idea to wrap the entire car in an Astros theme.

RELATED: Houston Astros players come out in support of young fan scolded at game
EMBED More News Videos

Chloe, 8, was scolded by a woman for cheering, not knowing she has a harder time dealing with emotions because of a rare condition.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscarsHouston Astrosworld seriesMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Cole goes for sixth straight win as Astros take on O's
Mauro Manotas leads Dynamo to first U.S. Open Cup in club history
Houston Dynamo dominant in US Open Cup final victory
CELEBRATION! Astros finally pop bottles for AL West title
More Sports
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Teen accused of killing parents says 'I'm innocent'
Astros players to girl scolded at game: 'Keep cheering'
K9 allegedly finds $200K worth of meth and 3 kids in car
Criminal defense attorney won't represent 'stupidest criminals' ever
Houston Dynamo dominant in US Open Cup final victory
Multiple people hurt after group storms home in N. Harris Co.
CELEBRATION! Astros finally pop bottles for AL West title
For Cruz and O'Rourke, turnout is key in senate race
Show More
Congressional candidates spar in town hall debate at UHD
Houston woman finds 2ct diamond ring inside loaner car
Christine Blasey Ford releases full statement ahead of hearing
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
Former Harris Co. deputy acquitted in suspect kicking case
More News