WORLD SERIES WHEELS: Slick vehicle decked out in Houston Astros theme

Roc Borjas decked out his new Vanderhall to support the Astros right before the playoffs.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For some people, supporting their Houston Astros may come in the form of a bumper sticker or a car flag.

But for one Houstonian, it means wrapping your entire car to commemorate the Astros winning the World Series.

Roc Borjas bought his 2018 Vanderhall Venice two months ago, and though the car is already eye-catching by itself, he decided to up the ante.

With his family being die-hard fans, his kids gave him the idea to wrap the entire car in an Astros theme to support the team as the postseason approaches.
