Own Ed Oliver's bobblehead featuring his horse named Oreo

The school is using the standout athlete's superstar potential to move a limited edition bobblehead bearing the Westfield product and his horse Oreo.
According to UH Athletics, the bobblehead of a miniature Oliver on top of Oreo was made before the 2018 season as a Heisman Trophy marketing tool to voters. Only 108 were left over, and those remaining bobbleheads will go on sale Friday.
The sale will take place before Houston Football's Friday Night Lights event at TDECU Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m., and free parking will be available in Lots 12A and 12B on the south side of the venue.
Each bobblehead will set you back $100, and there is a two-per-customer limit. They will be sold on a first-come, first serve basis at the ICON Gate 2. Credit cards and cash will be accepted.
Proceeds go to Oliver since his likeness was used for memorabilia, but the school says he is pledging half of the earnings to Houston Athletics and Cougar Pride.
Oliver is a projected top-eight player in the upcoming NFL Draft. You can see where Oliver lands when the draft airs Thursday, April 25 at 6 p.m. on ABC13.
