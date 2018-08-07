HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Like always, Ed Oliver is in the national spotlight. After recently being named the top player in college football by ESPN, Oliver will now be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
Ed Oliver is the best player in the country— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 7, 2018
Can his heroics make Houston the Group of Five’s most dangerous team? https://t.co/gSgG5dA2wd pic.twitter.com/am34MvAjt8
Oliver has been the talk of college football with his dominance at the defensive tackle position. He will enter his third and final season with the University of Houston. Oliver was the first five-star recruit to commit to a Non-Power Five school.
The Cougars begin the season on September 1 against in-town Rice. Time will tell if Oliver's dominance can propel Houston back to the top of the rankings. He has already declared for the 2019 NFL Draft.