Big Boss: Sports Illustrated features Ed Oliver on cover

What to know about Ed Oliver

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Like always, Ed Oliver is in the national spotlight. After recently being named the top player in college football by ESPN, Oliver will now be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.


Oliver has been the talk of college football with his dominance at the defensive tackle position. He will enter his third and final season with the University of Houston. Oliver was the first five-star recruit to commit to a Non-Power Five school.

The Cougars begin the season on September 1 against in-town Rice. Time will tell if Oliver's dominance can propel Houston back to the top of the rankings. He has already declared for the 2019 NFL Draft.
