Ed Oliver receives high honor from ESPN before season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ed Oliver's dominance on the field hasn't gone unnoticed. With the college football season inching closer and closer, ESPN has given him quite the honor.


Yep, ESPN has named Oliver the best player in college football going into the 2018 season. The defensive tackle is entering his junior season with the University of Houston. He has already declared his name for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Oliver has 138 tackles and 10.5 sacks through his first two seasons with the Cougars. He has taken the college football world by storm and says his teammates keep him grounded from all the national attention.

Some mock drafts for 2019 have Oliver tagged as the No. 1 overall pick. The Cougars begin their season September 1 against Rice.
