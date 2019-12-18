Vype

North Shore's Davis has been "that dude" since Little League

HOUSTON, Texas -- What LSU's Joe Burrow is to the Heisman, is what North Shore's Dematrius Davis Jr. is to the city's Player of the Year.

He just keeps wowing Houston high school football fans with his arm... and his feet.

The 6-foot quarterback threw for 312 yards ran for 293 yards and in a 79-46 state quarterfinal against Atascocita on a sunny day in front of 8,000 fans at Sheldon ISD Stadium.

He was the show.

Look, North Shore OC Willie Gaston wasn't trying to fool anyone Saturday afternoon. Fake a swing pass to ESPN No. 1 recruit Zach Evans and let Davis do the rest.

Ask legendary coach Gary Joseph, the mighty Katy Tigers couldn't stop virtually the same play in the Regional Semis. Davis Jr. ran for 283 yards and three scores, while throwing for another 134 yards and three scores in a rematch against the Tigers.

Entering this week against Lake Travis and Elite 11 QB Hudson Card, Texas Longhorn-commit, Davis Jr. will again show who is the best high school player in the Bayou City.

You can view more of this article through our partners at VYPE Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonvypehigh school football
VYPE
Ft. Bend Marshall still playing for fallen teammate a year later
Westfield heads to first state semifinal since 2014
Katy Taylor makes history at high school football playoffs
St. Pius X's athletics dominates with help of Jeff Feller
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community gathers to honor fallen Nassau Bay officer
LIVE: House nears evening impeachment vote as Trump cries foul
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
GOP holds moment of silence for 2016 election
Former Cleveland ISD student accused of terroristic threats
Houston's 'Be Someone' graffiti over I-45 gets wiped out
Whooping cough outbreak closes Houston school until January
Show More
UH under 1-year probation after NCAA investigation
Driver injured when METRO bus crashes into pole
World-renowned Montrose artist folds her way to perfection
Highly sought-after Arabic program teaches more than language
How personal tragedy help build photo preservation service
More TOP STORIES News