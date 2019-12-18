North Shore's Davis has been "that dude" since Little League

HOUSTON, Texas -- What LSU's Joe Burrow is to the Heisman, is what North Shore's Dematrius Davis Jr. is to the city's Player of the Year.He just keeps wowing Houston high school football fans with his arm... and his feet.The 6-foot quarterback threw for 312 yards ran for 293 yards and in a 79-46 state quarterfinal against Atascocita on a sunny day in front of 8,000 fans at Sheldon ISD Stadium.He was the show.Look, North Shore OC Willie Gaston wasn't trying to fool anyone Saturday afternoon. Fake a swing pass to ESPN No. 1 recruit Zach Evans and let Davis do the rest.Ask legendary coach Gary Joseph, the mighty Katy Tigers couldn't stop virtually the same play in the Regional Semis. Davis Jr. ran for 283 yards and three scores, while throwing for another 134 yards and three scores in a rematch against the Tigers.Entering this week against Lake Travis and Elite 11 QB Hudson Card, Texas Longhorn-commit, Davis Jr. will again show who is the best high school player in the Bayou City.