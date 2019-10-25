world series

Nationals already rehearsed World Series trophy presentation

WASHINGTON (KTRK) -- The World Series can end as early as Saturday night.

On Thursday night, not even 24 hours before Game 3's first pitch between the Astros and Nationals, the Washington D.C. ball park already held rehearsals for an apparent trophy presentation.



James Wagner, a sports reporter for the New York Times, tweeted a photo of workers around a stage erected over second base in the middle infield.

"They're practicing a trophy presentation staging," Wagner captioned, apparently taking the photo behind home plate from the press box.

Wagner had a one tweet follow-up to the photo: "Honestly, it makes sense that they are. Why wouldn't they do this?"

Ouch.

Obvious thing first, there's no way this rehearsal in Washington was made with the Astros in mind. If the team does come back down 0-2 to win the world championship, a 'Stros trophy presentation would have to be at Minute Maid Park in either Game 6 or 7.

The Astros won the 2017 World Series in Game 7 at Dodger Stadium. Conversely, the Astros' home ball park hosted the trophy presentation for the 2005 champs, the Chicago White Sox.

Houston and Washington are due to duel at Nationals Park beginning Friday night with Game 3.

SEE ALSO: Pres. Trump says he will be at World Series if it goes to Game 5
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump said he will attend World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals if it goes to Game 5.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswashingtonworld serieshouston astroswashington nationals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD SERIES
Pres. Trump says he will be at World Series if it goes to Game 5
Have faith, Astros fans: Church sign hits home run everywhere
GAME DAY: Astros' schedule for the rest of the week
Woman dies as she tries to rescue Astros fan in crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Masked bandits terrorize workers during fast food robbery
Astros fans cover Walgreens sign because it looks like Nats logo
Man in photo taken before tow truck driver's murder identified
Missing cruise ship passenger appears to have jumped
Kanye West invited to Lakewood Church for Sunday service
Pasadena student accused of making terrorist threats
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' NFL star calls 911
Show More
Looking Back: Houston voters approve 911 system
Pres. Trump says he will be at World Series if it goes to Game 5
Penn grad becomes 24-year-old billionaire overnight
Cold front brings heavy rain and colder temperatures
What you can do (and win) at the Texans homecoming game
More TOP STORIES News