Mattress Mack surprises Astros fans with World Series tickets

Fan receives tickets to World Series from Mattress Mack. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Jim McIngvale, known affectionately as "Mattress Mack" across Houston, pulled off a big surprised Friday. He handed out World Series tickets to a few lucky Astros fans in line at Gallery Furniture.

Nikki Rangel visited the location for a hat giveaway. A local radio station also hosted a ticket giveaway.

Shortly after Rangel entered, she asked McIngvale for a photo. She told him about her daughter who is serving overseas.

He thanked the family for her service and handed over two tickets to Saturday night's game.

RELATED: 'Mattress Mack' praised for heroism in Harvey's wake
'Mattress Mack' opened his stores to residents displaced by the flooding.



"I didn't know what to say. I was speechless," said Rangel. "I've never won anything. I've never had any kind of luck."

Eyewitness News crews also witnessed McIngvale hand out tickets to a little boy and a Marine.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.


