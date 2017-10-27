HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Jim McIngvale, known affectionately as "Mattress Mack" across Houston, pulled off a big surprised Friday. He handed out World Series tickets to a few lucky Astros fans in line at Gallery Furniture.
Nikki Rangel visited the location for a hat giveaway. A local radio station also hosted a ticket giveaway.
Shortly after Rangel entered, she asked McIngvale for a photo. She told him about her daughter who is serving overseas.
He thanked the family for her service and handed over two tickets to Saturday night's game.
"I didn't know what to say. I was speechless," said Rangel. "I've never won anything. I've never had any kind of luck."
Eyewitness News crews also witnessed McIngvale hand out tickets to a little boy and a Marine.
