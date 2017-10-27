EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2363268" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'Mattress Mack' opened his stores to residents displaced by the flooding.

Jim McIngvale, known affectionately as "Mattress Mack" across Houston, pulled off a big surprised Friday. He handed out World Series tickets to a few lucky Astros fans in line at Gallery Furniture.Nikki Rangel visited the location for a hat giveaway. A local radio station also hosted a ticket giveaway.Shortly after Rangel entered, she asked McIngvale for a photo. She told him about her daughter who is serving overseas.He thanked the family for her service and handed over two tickets to Saturday night's game."I didn't know what to say. I was speechless," said Rangel. "I've never won anything. I've never had any kind of luck."Eyewitness News crews also witnessed McIngvale hand out tickets to a little boy and a Marine.A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got