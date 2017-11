Mattress Mack has been the hero Houston needed following Hurricane Harvey.This morning, he announced one more way he's supporting the community.Mack will be opening his store to Houstonians on Thanksgiving to share a holiday meal together.The Gather and Give Thanks lunch will be from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at the Gallery Furniture on the North Freeway.He announced the plan on Good Morning America.