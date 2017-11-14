EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2643141" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale is opening the doors of Gallery Furniture once again to Harvey victims.

A new petition seeks to honor Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale in Houston with a permenant landmark.

Local mattress maven Mattress Mack handed out $80,000 in disaster relief funds to four different charitable organizations.

Do you know someone who could use some new furniture for the holidays?Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is at it again, giving back to Houston with a very generous search.Mattress Mack says he wants to give 30 families a house full of furniture, but he needs your help finding the people who need it most.If you know a family in need, you canThis is the 35th year that Gallery Furniture has given away furniture during the holidays.The store, as you might remember, opened its doors as a shelter during Hurricane Harvey.On "Good Morning America" Monday, McIngvale announced he was opening Gallery Furniture's doors on Thanksgiving to feed Harvey victims turkey, dressing and all the fixins.McIngvale said he expected as many as 5,000 to stream through the store for the free meal.