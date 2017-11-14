SOCIETY

Mattress Mack wants to give 30 deserving families furniture for the holidays

EMBED </>More Videos

Mattress Mack needs your help, Houston! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Do you know someone who could use some new furniture for the holidays?

Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is at it again, giving back to Houston with a very generous search.

Mattress Mack says he wants to give 30 families a house full of furniture, but he needs your help finding the people who need it most.

If you know a family in need, you can email your nomination to mack@galleryfurniture.com.

This is the 35th year that Gallery Furniture has given away furniture during the holidays.

The store, as you might remember, opened its doors as a shelter during Hurricane Harvey.

On "Good Morning America" Monday, McIngvale announced he was opening Gallery Furniture's doors on Thanksgiving to feed Harvey victims turkey, dressing and all the fixins.

McIngvale said he expected as many as 5,000 to stream through the store for the free meal.

Mattress Mack invites Houstonians to share Thanksgiving meal at his store
EMBED More News Videos

Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale is opening the doors of Gallery Furniture once again to Harvey victims.

Man fighting to get street named after Mattress Mack
EMBED More News Videos

A new petition seeks to honor Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale in Houston with a permenant landmark.

Mattress Mack hands out $80k of Harvey relief funds
EMBED More News Videos

Local mattress maven Mattress Mack handed out $80,000 in disaster relief funds to four different charitable organizations.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyfree stufffurnitureholidaygood newsbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Teen celebrates quinceañera with Whataburger photo shoot
Manhole causing sewage mess in Woodland Heights
Girl helped by Marvin Zindler now paying it foward
Who are the 2017 Women of Distinction?
More Society
Top Stories
Nurse tries to revive 18-year-old after deadly crash
Harvey's 'Biblical' rainfall is getting more likely
BIZARRE BURGLARY: Woman in wig and heels climbs fence
Warming up ahead of a weekend cool front
Video shows student jumped and beaten by classmates
Police chase ends with truck crashing into church
Wife who survived attempted murder-suicide speaks out
IT'S BACK: Cleburne Cafeteria to reopen this week
Show More
Key eye test part of free diabetes screenings at UH
Houston man stumbles upon painting worth millions
Manhole causing sewage mess in Woodland Heights
Venomous Asp Caterpillar popping up around Houston
Dog groomer accused of slamming dog on table
More News
Top Video
Video shows student jumped and beaten by classmates
Lunchtime deals: Fine dining for fraction of the cost
10 really weird things confiscated by TSA
Teen celebrates quinceañera with Whataburger photo shoot
More Video