'Mattress Mack' opened his stores to residents displaced by the flooding.

First responders had a special seat at Friday's Houston Astros game thanks to Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.Mattress Mack reserved 90 centerfield suite tickets for first responders and their families. He said he wanted to thank the first responders for everything they have done before, during and after Hurricane Harvey."For him to do this, it's a big morale boost for all of the guys," a first responder said.Officers who attended the game told ABC13 they are thankful for Mattress Mack opening his store as a shelter and donating furniture to an officer injured in a car crash.