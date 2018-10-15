HOUSTON ASTROS

Mattress Mack bets $150K in Las Vegas on Astros title win

EMBED </>More Videos

Mattress Mack is offering free mattresses to anyone who bets on the Astros to win the World Series again. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The window to take up Gallery Furniture owner Jim McIngvale on his free mattress bet for an Astros World Series win in 2018 just closed over the weekend.

The proprietor known as Mattress Mack, though, continued to make bets on his beloved baseball team in the wagering mecca of Las Vegas.
ESPN.com reported McIngvale placed bets at sportsbooks all over town, most notably a $150,000 bet on the Astros to win the World Series. At 9-5 odds, the bet should net Mack more than $83,000 on top of his original bet.

The report also states that Mack made other bets, but those were unspecified.

SEE MORE: Mattress Mack wants you to bet the Astros win the 2018 World Series

Mack is known for hedging his bets with Las Vegas sportsbook wagers when it comes to his furniture store promotions. Last year, Mack had to issue more than $10 million in rebates when he bet on the Astros. The original bet stated if the team won its first World Series, he would pay back mattress purchases surpassing $3,000 each.

This year, he is repeating that bet, and as of Monday, Houston is just seven wins away in the postseason from making it a win for customers.

Mattress Mack opened his heart and his stores to his community during Harvey
EMBED More News Videos

A look inside Gallery Furniture as it serves as a shelter

Mattress Mack invites Houstonians to share Thanksgiving meal at his store
EMBED More News Videos

Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale is opening the doors of Gallery Furniture once again to Harvey victims.

Mattress Mack wants to give 30 deserving families furniture for the holidays
EMBED More News Videos

Mattress Mack needs your help, Houston!

Mattress Mack and family now offering up mental health help in the wake of Harvey
EMBED More News Videos

It's not just Mattress Mack, but good works run in the McIngvale family.

Mattress Mack helps family that lost 6 family members in Harvey floods
EMBED More News Videos

The Saldivars lost so much in Hurricane Harvey, including six family members who died in a van swept away by flood water.

Mattress Mack surprises Astros fans with World Series tickets
EMBED More News Videos

Fan receives tickets to World Series from Mattress Mack.

Mattress Mack reserves seats for first responders during Astros game
EMBED More News Videos

Mattress Mack reserves seats for first responders at Astros game.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrossports bettinglas vegasmattress mackHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Free BCycle rides in honor of Astros homestand
Astros and Rockets fans hope to skip pricey parking downtown
Nathan Eovaldi, Alex Cora unfazed by Alex Bregman's Instagram post
Sox's Eovaldi focused heading into Game 3 vs. Astros
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Nathan Eovaldi, Alex Cora unfazed by Alex Bregman's Instagram post
Bills preparing to work around injured Josh Allen, who is week-to-week
Sox's Eovaldi focused heading into Game 3 vs. Astros
Red Sox keep ALCS interesting by pulling even with Astros
More Sports
Top Stories
President Trump coming to Houston for 'MAGA' rally
Dickinson Little League coach killed in hit-and-run crash
Couple says they were mock raped at haunted house
Cool and damp weather will linger for several day
How to sign your child up for 2019 Mutton Bustin'
Sears Hometown stores held down by once profitable name
No 'Back to the Future' royalties for John DeLorean's widow
Woman makes choice to gets breasts removed following genetic testing
Show More
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Houston mayor's former spokesperson facing second charge
Senate challengers Cruz and O'Rourke face-off for second time
Apartment residents upset over no electricity
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting first child
More News