Mattress Mack bets $150K in Las Vegas on Astros title win

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The window to take up Gallery Furniture owner Jim McIngvale on his free mattress bet for an Astros World Series win in 2018 just closed over the weekend.
The proprietor known as Mattress Mack, though, continued to make bets on his beloved baseball team in the wagering mecca of Las Vegas.
ESPN.com reported McIngvale placed bets at sportsbooks all over town, most notably a $150,000 bet on the Astros to win the World Series. At 9-5 odds, the bet should net Mack more than $83,000 on top of his original bet.
The report also states that Mack made other bets, but those were unspecified.
Mack is known for hedging his bets with Las Vegas sportsbook wagers when it comes to his furniture store promotions. Last year, Mack had to issue more than $10 million in rebates when he bet on the Astros. The original bet stated if the team won its first World Series, he would pay back mattress purchases surpassing $3,000 each.
This year, he is repeating that bet, and as of Monday, Houston is just seven wins away in the postseason from making it a win for customers.
