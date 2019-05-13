Vype

Matthew Boling breaks record en route to 3 state gold medals

AUSTIN, Texas -- As Matthew Boling made his way across the infield grass inside Mike A Myers Stadium, a police escort followed on his left hip.

Boling, the 18-year-old track phenom from Strake Jesuit, has seen his fame grow nationwide in the past two weeks after posting a sub-10-second time in the 100-meter dash.

"I knew I'd start getting more attention because it's more of a spotlight race but I didn't think it'd be like this," Boling said after breaking the national record on Saturday.

The attention around Boling started at a meet after Spring Break when he posted a time of 10.22. Then his time continued to get lower and lower.

What is crazy is Boling had never run the 100-meter dash before this season.

As more videos surfaced on social media of his races, the attention around the Georgia-track signee exploded.

Boling currently has 13,900 followers on Twitter and another 65,800 followers on Instagram.

Read more about Boling's amazing journey over at Vype Houston.

Houston teen runs fastest 100m dash in high school history
Strake Jesuit's Matthew Boling continues to impress the track world | Boling sprinted to a 9.98-second 100m and then wins a Vype Award



Houston's Strake Jesuit boasts fastest times in US

Houston's Strake Jesuit boasts fastest man in US



ABC13 up close with Houston's best high school athletes
Houston's best HS athletes showcased at ABC13



Track stars shine at VYPE photoshoot
