Matthew Boling breaks record en route to 3 state gold medals

AUSTIN, Texas -- As Matthew Boling made his way across the infield grass inside Mike A Myers Stadium, a police escort followed on his left hip.Boling, the 18-year-old track phenom from Strake Jesuit, has seen his fame grow nationwide in the past two weeks after posting a sub-10-second time in the 100-meter dash."I knew I'd start getting more attention because it's more of a spotlight race but I didn't think it'd be like this," Boling said after breaking the national record on Saturday.The attention around Boling started at a meet after Spring Break when he posted a time of 10.22. Then his time continued to get lower and lower.What is crazy is Boling had never run the 100-meter dash before this season.As more videos surfaced on social media of his races, the attention around the Georgia-track signee exploded.Boling currently has 13,900 followers on Twitter and another 65,800 followers on Instagram.