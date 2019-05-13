Matthew Boling breaks record en route to 3 state gold medals

Boling, the 18-year-old track phenom from Strake Jesuit, has seen his fame grow nationwide in the past two weeks after posting a sub-10-second time in the 100-meter dash.
"I knew I'd start getting more attention because it's more of a spotlight race but I didn't think it'd be like this," Boling said after breaking the national record on Saturday.
The attention around Boling started at a meet after Spring Break when he posted a time of 10.22. Then his time continued to get lower and lower.
What is crazy is Boling had never run the 100-meter dash before this season.
As more videos surfaced on social media of his races, the attention around the Georgia-track signee exploded.
Boling currently has 13,900 followers on Twitter and another 65,800 followers on Instagram.
Read more about Boling's amazing journey over at Vype Houston.
RELATED:
Houston teen runs fastest 100m dash in high school history
Houston's Strake Jesuit boasts fastest times in US
ABC13 up close with Houston's best high school athletes
Track stars shine at VYPE photoshoot