Lance McCullers Jr. passing out turkeys to families in need

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lance McCullers Jr. is trading in his Astros cap for that of Big Brother to bring some holiday spirit for families in need.The All-Star pitcher was at Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Houston Headquarters to give out turkeys to families connected with the non-profit whose mission is to provide at-risk youth "strong and enduring one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better, forever."The turkeys were provided by ThrIVe Drip Spa, which will launch a second Houston location at 3277 Southwest Freeway in early December. The event was also made possible by a donation by Wal-Mart.McCullers is masking the most of his recovery after he underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. He missed the entire 2019 season on the field, but never failed to cheer on the Astros, help the Houston community and make connections with fans.