Kate Upton and Amy Cole recreate husbands' Sports Illustrated cover

This Week's Cover: How the Astros nabbed Zack Greinke and built a postseason rotation for the ages https://t.co/UqC3hsPhS5 pic.twitter.com/Twy2Z7ltRo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 1, 2019

Bake it back! When she made the team a "Good Luck" cake in 2017, they won the World Series.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros pitchers Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole may have graced the cover of Sports Illustrated this month, but their wives are coming for their modeling skills.Verlander's wife and model Kate Upton teamed up with Cole's wife Amy to recreate their husbands' iconic cover.The wives mirrored the pose and posted the picture on Instagram ahead of the final game of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays.Upton captioned the photo saying, "It's a Ver-y Cole world Upton here!" clearly showing off her play on words.