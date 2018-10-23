Kingwood Park student Emma Omenson greeted her boyfriend Caleb Cannon at the airport ready to ask him to homecoming.
Omenson greeted Cannon with a sign that read, "Will you be the Justin Verlander to my Kate Upton at homecoming?"
I might not exactly look like @KateUpton and he might not look like @JustinVerlander, but I got the cutest homecoming date! #hoco2018 pic.twitter.com/77ktxf2CO9— emma joy (@emmaomenson) October 23, 2018
Not only did Omenson get her man, but Justin Verlander gave the couple his approval on Twitter.
October 23, 2018