ACE APPROVED: Justin Verlander has the feels for this homecoming proposal

She's not Kate Upton, and he's not Justin Verlander, but this homecoming proposal got an MVP seal of approval.

Two high school kids received an MVP seal of approval for a unique homecoming proposal.

Kingwood Park student Emma Omenson greeted her boyfriend Caleb Cannon at the airport ready to ask him to homecoming.

Omenson greeted Cannon with a sign that read, "Will you be the Justin Verlander to my Kate Upton at homecoming?"


Not only did Omenson get her man, but Justin Verlander gave the couple his approval on Twitter.

