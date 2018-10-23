I might not exactly look like @KateUpton and he might not look like @JustinVerlander, but I got the cutest homecoming date! #hoco2018 pic.twitter.com/77ktxf2CO9 — emma joy (@emmaomenson) October 23, 2018

Two high school kids received an MVP seal of approval for a unique homecoming proposal.Kingwood Park student Emma Omenson greeted her boyfriend Caleb Cannon at the airport ready to ask him to homecoming.Omenson greeted Cannon with a sign that read, "Will you be the Justin Verlander to my Kate Upton at homecoming?"Not only did Omenson get her man, but Justin Verlander gave the couple his approval on Twitter.