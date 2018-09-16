SPORTS

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z show

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z concert at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Justin Verlander threw 11 strikeouts in seven innings of work during a dominant matinee win for the Astros on Sunday.

And, if his wife Kate Upton's Instagram is any indication, taking in a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert hours later is the perfect celebration.

Upton excitedly shot video on Instagram showing she and her husband taking in the highly-anticipated concert inside NRG Stadium.

The pair appears to be taking it all in from a suite. In one Instagram story, Upton records Verlander sitting and grooving with the music that's playing before Beyonce hits the stage.

The couple has been visible around Houston in the year since Verlander was traded to the Astros. For example, Verlander and Upton sat courtside at a Houston Rockets game earlier this year.
