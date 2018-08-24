SPORTS

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
We're betting Justin Verlander isn't "getting the check" for a lunch costing more than $1 million.

The Houston Astros starting pitcher was reminded in Dodgers Country that he and his squad were responsible for breaking the hearts of the L.A. faithful last World Series.

Verlander snapped a photo of his bill from the Cabana Cafe at The Beverly Hills Hotel and posted it to his Instagram.

The food prices check out: $9 latte, $30 pancakes, etc.

You can cue a record scratch with the "Open Miscellaneous" item, which we're assuming is a write-in item by the waiter.

Under that item reads "Dodger Killer" and the price of $1 million.

What's equally astounding is the bill's tax hovers around $95,000.

"#BeverlyHillsHotel really making me pay for that World Series win," Verlander posted on Instagram. "Thanks for the great lunch as always."

We wonder if he left a 15 percent tip.

He and the Astros are in southern California for a series against the Angels.

