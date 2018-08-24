LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --We're betting Justin Verlander isn't "getting the check" for a lunch costing more than $1 million.
The Houston Astros starting pitcher was reminded in Dodgers Country that he and his squad were responsible for breaking the hearts of the L.A. faithful last World Series.
Verlander snapped a photo of his bill from the Cabana Cafe at The Beverly Hills Hotel and posted it to his Instagram.
The food prices check out: $9 latte, $30 pancakes, etc.
You can cue a record scratch with the "Open Miscellaneous" item, which we're assuming is a write-in item by the waiter.
Under that item reads "Dodger Killer" and the price of $1 million.
What's equally astounding is the bill's tax hovers around $95,000.
"#BeverlyHillsHotel really making me pay for that World Series win," Verlander posted on Instagram. "Thanks for the great lunch as always."
We wonder if he left a 15 percent tip.
He and the Astros are in southern California for a series against the Angels.
