Want to know how great and humble is Marwin González? After he did all his interviews he realized he hadn’t gotten me. Came over and said, if you don’t mind sitting down here while I eat we can do it now. The STAR of today’s game treating me like a human being. Imagine that! https://t.co/5bVBVHPjnd — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) October 9, 2018

Most of the Astros players are known for their nice gestures, and this one is no different.Marly Rivera, a national baseball writer for ESPN, took to Twitter to acknowledge her sweet encounter with left-fielder Marwin González.Rivera tweeted out that González was "great and humble" after he decided to speak with her after he had finished up interviews for the day.She stated that González had finished all of his interviews after winning Game 3 of the American league Division Series on Monday, but realized he forgot to do an interview with her.Rivera tweeted, in part, "He came over and said, if you don't mind sitting down here while I eat we can do it now."