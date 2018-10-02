Girl in heartbreaking viral video meets her Houston Astros

I got to meet Chloe today and she is such a sweetheart! I am very excited she will be cheering us on Friday 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tB2Y9Lap6C — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) October 2, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4354943" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What exactly is DMDD disorder?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4351075" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros invite young fan to game, after she was shamed by another fan for being too loud

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4339960" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chloe, 8, was scolded by a woman for cheering, not knowing she has a harder time dealing with emotions because of a rare condition.

A World Series championship repeat could be a difficult pursuit in the weeks ahead for the Houston Astros.But most encouraging for them, the team's loudest, rowdiest and most inspirational fans are behind them. One of them, a little girl who received support from sports fans across the country in the last few weeks, got to meet the players who excite her.Eight-year-old Chloe Beaver and her family were the only fans inside Minute Maid Park on Tuesday to meet the Astros as they prepared for the opening game of their postseason."We loved having Chloe come out to our workout today to cheer on the guys!" the team posted on Twitter along with pictures of her family and the players.In the tweeted images, Chloe got to pose next to reigning American League MVP Jose Altuve. She also got to take pics with Marwin Gonzalez and Alex Bregman.On his own account, pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. posted a picture of him posing with Chloe."I got to meet Chloe today and she is such a sweetheart! I am very excited she will be cheering us on Friday," McCullers tweeted.McCullers was one of the first Astros to show his support for the girl, who was captured in a heartbreaking viral video being scolded by another Astros fan for cheering at a recent game.According to her mom, Chloe has disruptive mood dysregulation disorder, a rare condition that makes it difficult for her to control her emotions. Her mom says cheering on the Astros allows her to let loose in the appropriate venue.McCullers offered tickets to Game 1 of the American League Division Series and Astros gear so Chloe can cheer loud for her team.